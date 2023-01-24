Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $209.43 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $209,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.23. 1,057,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,697,250. The stock has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $92.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

