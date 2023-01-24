Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $163.78 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,526 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 2.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $163,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 125,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

