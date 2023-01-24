Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 650,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,337 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $38,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,451,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,930,000 after buying an additional 577,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,015,000 after buying an additional 259,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after buying an additional 53,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,933,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Evergy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.01. 167,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,782. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

