Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,160. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.58 and a 200 day moving average of $196.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

