Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,705,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 203,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,875,000 after purchasing an additional 70,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.22. The stock had a trading volume of 568,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,161. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.73 and its 200-day moving average is $359.52.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

