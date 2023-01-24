Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 282,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,362. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

