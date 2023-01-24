Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII) Shares Up 17%

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII – Get Rating) shares traded up 17% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 24,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 32,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Value Exchange International Stock Up 17.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

About Value Exchange International

(Get Rating)

Value Exchange International, Inc engages in the business of credit card processing and merchant-acquiring services. It offers internet protocol processing services in Asia to bank card-accepting merchants. The firm offers software and hardware solutions. The company was founded by Benny Lee on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Value Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.