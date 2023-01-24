Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.78 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 91.5% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.