V.F.’s (VFC) Negative Rating Reaffirmed at OTR Global

OTR Global reiterated their negative rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.29.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. V.F. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

