USDD (USDD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $29.84 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. USDD has a market capitalization of $716.72 million and approximately $29.84 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004369 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDD has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About USDD

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

