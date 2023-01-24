UNIUM (UNM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $104.13 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for approximately $35.80 or 0.00158283 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $104.13 million and approximately $944.81 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00399245 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.60 or 0.28024063 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00598822 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 32.55741474 USD and is down -9.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $780.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

