United Rentals (URI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $10.09 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,583. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $439.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.