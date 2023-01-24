United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 904.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 305,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,839,000 after buying an additional 275,446 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after buying an additional 229,690 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $180.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Company Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

