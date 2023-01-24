United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ UG opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.48. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 95.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

