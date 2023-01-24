Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Union Pacific stock opened at $210.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.02. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 216.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 15.5% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
