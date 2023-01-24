Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Trading 5.6% Higher

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.53. 212,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 425,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Udemy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. Analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $62,797.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,299 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $88,550.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,696.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $62,797.01. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,528.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,279 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,557 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Udemy by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

