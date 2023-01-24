UBS Group Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €65.66 ($71.37) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.22. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($140.92).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

