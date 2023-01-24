UBS Group Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $182.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.28.
Baidu Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.83.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
