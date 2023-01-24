Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on February 10th

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance
Shares of LON SHIP opened at GBX 1.17 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.60 million and a P/E ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.17. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.42 ($0.02).
Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile
