Truist Financial Raises Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $35.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. Flywire has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.88.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,547,146.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,460.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,664,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,002,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,547,146.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,896,291 shares of company stock worth $40,980,670. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Flywire by 1,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,759,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 74,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at $5,373,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

