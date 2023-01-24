Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Shares Gap Up to $48.84

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.84, but opened at $56.15. Truist Financial shares last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 223,853 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

