Truist Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.48. 2,266,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 16.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.