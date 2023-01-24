TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 316,669 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316,669 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TIP traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,312. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.