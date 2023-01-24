TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 194 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

SBUX traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,224. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

