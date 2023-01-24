TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 24.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. TI Trust Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Caterpillar by 41.5% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.79 on Tuesday, reaching $256.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $260.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

