TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $169.85. 1,314,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,472. The company has a market cap of $234.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.