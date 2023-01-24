TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

NYSE PG traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $141.57. 2,646,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,397,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

