TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $60.82 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,138 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.2% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.25% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $60,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 992,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,443 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,412,000.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 467,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

