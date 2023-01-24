TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.36 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after buying an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,982,000 after purchasing an additional 215,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.83. 283,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.80.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.