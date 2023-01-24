TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 2,718 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. 25,012,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,602,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

See Also

