TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 2,561 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.2% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $346.27. 165,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,878. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $429.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

