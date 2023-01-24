TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 54,460 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 162.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.22% of Dutch Bros worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

In other news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. 304,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,708. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -225.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

