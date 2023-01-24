Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.35

Shares of Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 154572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trine II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 608,277 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

