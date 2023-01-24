Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,734,000. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,932,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $701,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. 21,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,590. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

