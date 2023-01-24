Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 102.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. 64,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,672. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82.

