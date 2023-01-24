Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $224,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,007,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,469,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

