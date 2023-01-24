Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,240. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

