Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 51,563 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,563 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 612,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

