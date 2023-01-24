Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of 76% compared to the average daily volume of 7,443 put options.

ULTA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $500.86. 285,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,631. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $503.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

