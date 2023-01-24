Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of 76% compared to the average daily volume of 7,443 put options.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

ULTA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $500.86. 285,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,631. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $503.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

