Tractor Supply (TSCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.98 and its 200-day moving average is $205.46. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,999 shares of company stock worth $4,175,901. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 99.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $373,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.