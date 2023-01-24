Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,469. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

