Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $174.01. 474,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,767. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.81. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $211.83.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.