Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.15.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $224.66. 2,651,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,880. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day moving average is $204.50. The company has a market capitalization of $423.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

