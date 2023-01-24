Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.85. 126,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,097. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

