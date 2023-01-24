Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.26. 5,007,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,298,665. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

