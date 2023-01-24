Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,248 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 205,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.79 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

