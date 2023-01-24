Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 37,427 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $393,329,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $189,387,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,892.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,799,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,902 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $147,444,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.17. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

