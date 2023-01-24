Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.81. The company had a trading volume of 570,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,386. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $114.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.