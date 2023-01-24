Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 421,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,593. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

