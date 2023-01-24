Toncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36.61 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00010003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and approximately $36.61 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030050 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 104.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00223014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002832 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.28157563 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $36,237,832.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

